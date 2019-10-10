Eagles find momentum after shutout victory

The Abilene High Eagles are coming off their second win of the season and first district win of the year, a 13-0 victory against Bell. The defense put on a show last week in their first shutout of the year and they hope to do the same as they hit the road for San Angelo this week. The Eagles feel a sense of momentum headed into facing a talented Bobcats team.

Colton Wilson said, “Really it’s just turned us around and picked up our self esteem. We had a rough start to the season and rough start to district. So getting that win is gonna help us push forward and keep that momentum going.”

Jorge Hernandez said, “It’s been pretty good, we’re back in the race. Like Colton said, they’re a really good passing team, but they also have a good quarterback who can run the ball. So, we gotta play good on the run and in the passing game.”

Kickoff is at 7:00 Friday in San Angelo.