Eagles finish up spring with Black/Gold scrimmage

The Abilene High Eagles were the final school in the Big Country to finish up spring practice.

Head coach Mike Fullen’s team played the Black/Gold game at Shotwell Stadium on Friday night.

The Eagles snapped their 3-year streak of missing the playoffs in 2020, and this spring they were looking for some new players to take the place of graduating series.

Fullen likes what he saw from his team for the last four weeks.

He also said the spring is about work, but fun can be thrown in, too. There is a fine line, though.

Fullen said, “We established there’s a time to have fun, and there’s a time to be business. They know, when it’s time to hit the turf, it’s all business. It’s been an extremely long year for players and coaches, and I can probably speak for everybody that’s gone through this this year. We are looking for a bit a break. It won’t be very long, but the players andthe coaches need to get away a little bit.”

The Eagles spring is over. The 2021 season is next. They open up on August 27 in Amarillo against the Tascosa Rebels.