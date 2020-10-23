Eagles happy to have their coach back

The Abilene High Eagles are getting ready to play their second game with head coach Mike Fullen on the sidelines.

He is battling colon cancer, and Fullen missed the first two games and all of summer practice.

Their coach is back, and the players are happy to have him.

Maison Dickinson said, “It’s great, we’ve been missing him so far this football season. Just supporting him by making t-shirts, wearing our wristbands. It’s great to have the leader of our ship back.”

Phonzo Dotson said, “It’s amazing that he’s back and the he’s coaching us again. I thought I wasn’t gonna be able to see him my senior year. Kinda got down a little bit, but he’s back and it feels great.”

The Eagles are back at home for their second district game.

They take on Odessa Permian on Friday night at 7 p.m.