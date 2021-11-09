Eagles head to playoff after all-around performance

Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen’s Eagles rolled over the San Angelo Central Bobcats, 49-14.

Offensively, Abilene High racked up almost 550 yards with 278 yards rushing and 271 yards passing.

Defensively, they held the Bobcats 185 yards and intercepted 3 passes.

All in all, it was a total team victory for the Eagles.

Fullen said, “We want to be playing our best football right now, and we feel like we are. We still haven’t played our best football, and that’s our goal every week, every Friday night, or whatever day that is it that we play. That day is our best football. A ton of credit goes to our coaches. As you know, you are known for what you do in November and then December. We are there, and we’ve got to keep doing what we are doing.”

The Eagles are back in the Class 6A playoffs for the 2nd straight year.

They host El Paso Eastwood on Friday night.

Abilene High beat the Troopers last for the bi-district title 42-35 last year.