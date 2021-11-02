Eagles hog the ball in second half to secure win against Midland

The Abilene High Eagles dominated Midland High on Friday night to clinch the school’s second straight playoff appearance.

The Eagles led by a touchdown at halftime, then they proceeded to hog the ball and out score the Bulldogs 21 to 7 in the second half.

The offense ran the ball 23 of 24 plays to drain the clock and keep the Midland High offense off the field.

It worked and Abilene High is bound for the postseason.

Fullen said, “We knew the drive coming out of halftime was going to be huge and felt like if we could come out and control ball, hog the ball, if you will, and keep the chains moving. Our offensive line is very prideful in that. They took us home, and ultimately, that was the turning point in the game. It kind of took the wind out of their sails. When you line up in that, and you know what’s coming, and you can’t do anything about it, it’s pretty demoralizing.”

The Eagles finish the regular season on Thursday night against San Angelo Central at Shotwell Stadium.

The Abilene High/Central series is one of the longest in the state.

This is the 97th meeting between the two schools.