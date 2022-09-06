The Abilene High Eagles and the Cooper Cougars are back in action this week after the Crosstown Showdown.

Mike Fullen’s team came from behind to beat the Cougars by the final score of 14-10.

The Eagles defense allowed a Cooper touchdown on a 72-yard drive but held them to just a field goal and 122 yards the rest of the way.

Offensively, the Eagles were so much better from Week 1 to Week 2.

Dylan Slack threw for 186 yards and a touchdown.

The improvement in a week was clear.

Fullen said, “Offensively, we did what we wanted to do, as far as our plan. We executed well. We stayed within the plan. Stuck to the plan, and excuted the plan. You hope between Week 1 and Week 2 is where you see your biggest jump because you are coming out of a live game in Week 1 and trying to get over the intial shock of everything, and you find some pieces. Our coaching staff did a really good job of finding what we needed to work on, and the guys did a good job of applying it during the week and applied it on Friday night.”

Abilene High goes on the road for the first time this season this week.

They face off against former Little Southwest Conference rival Midland Legacy in Midland at 7 p.m.