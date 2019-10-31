Eagles in must win situation against Trinity

The Eagles and head coach Mike Fullen enter the game in a must win situation.

They have to win tomorrow night and then get some help from others to go to the playoffs.

It’s a tough position to be in, but the players are confident they can do their part.

Colton Wilson, “We feel good. I mean there’s really nothing we can lose at this point, so everyone’s ready to go out there and play their hardest and give it their all. It’d be big to come out and be able to make the playoffs.

Jeshari Houston said, “We feel real good, it’s been cold but our coach is making us push through it and we feel good about it. We got a good game plan, we should win this game. It’d be big because it would be the first team to make the playoffs for him (Fullen) and it would be the first team to make the playoffs in three years so it’d be very good.” >>

It’s gonna be tough one for the Eagles. Abilene High hosts Euless Trinity at Shotwell Stadium at 7:30.

The Trojans are at the top of the district with Richland. The Eagles are 2 and 3 in district.