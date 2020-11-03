Eagles loss explained by Fullen, “That’s this district.”

The Abilene High Eagles are headed into their district scheduled open district.

Head coach Mike Fullen’s team is coming off a big loss to Midland Lee, so the timing of the open date was good.

We asked Coach Fullen how a team goes from beating a good Permian team one week, and then lose big to a team that Permian already beat.

Here’s his answer.

Fullen said, “That’s this district. You have to be on your “A” game every week. It doesn’t matter who you are playing. You can’t go look at what you did last week and compare the scores. In this district, it’s just not that way because everybody is going to be well coached. Midland Lee did a great job. They had two weeks to prepare for us, and they had some good schemes that we hadn’t seen on top of being very talented. Our production wasn’t there. A lot of it had to do with them. They are a really good football team.”

The Abilene High Eagles continue district play next week.

They take on Frenship at Shotwell Stadium.

It’s the first ever district meeting between the two schools.