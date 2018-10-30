Sports

Eagles moving past loss to Weatherford

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 05:55 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 05:57 PM CDT

October 30th, 2018 - The Abilene High Eagles dropped their third straight game on Friday night Weatherford came to Shotwell Stadium and beat the Eagles for the first time in school history. 

Head coach Del Van Cox's team has to win this week against Euless Trinity in Bedford. 

It's a tough task, but coach Cox believes his team will get it done. 

Cox said, "Our kids have always played hard. We haven't always been the best team, but you know what effort you are going to get, and that's all you can ask. We don't control our own destiny, so we have to depend on other people to get work done. We are still going to play a football game. We are going to play as hard as we know how." 

The Eagles finish up the regular season on Friday against the Trojans. 

That game is in Bedford at 7:30 p.m.

