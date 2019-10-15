Eagles need to improve consistency to win

Head coach Mike Fullen’s Abilene High Eagles fell to 1-2 in district play on Friday night with their 35-13 loss to San Angelo Central.

Missed opportunities would be the theme of the game last week.

The Eagles had a shot at the end zone three times in the game, and they couldn’t score.

That is a source of frustration for coach Fullen, and he says his team has to be more consistent and take advantage of the scoring opportunities when they present themselves.

Fullen said, “You stay consistent in your practices and things like that. When we can do that within a game, we are pretty good football team, but just staying consistent with your practices and paying attention to little things because when you get in a big ball game, it’s not always the big things. It’s the little things that people don’t always see from the stands. A missed fit here. A dropped ball there, or a missed block here are the difference in a game.”

Abilene High hosts Haltom on Friday night at Shotwell Stadium.

The Buffaloes are coming off their second straight victory over district powerhouse Trinity.

The Eagles and Buffalos kick off at 7:30 p.m.