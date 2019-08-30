Eagles ready for first game with Fullen as head coach

The Abilene High Eagles finished getting ready for their first game of the season against Tascosa this afternoon.

It’s the first game with Mike Fullen as the head coach of the Eagles.

The players are already used to Fullen since he’s been around for a long time.

They are hoping for a nice long playoff run, and they are feeling confident in getting that done with Fullen leading the way…

Colton Wilson said, “He’s been good. We had him, he’s been here for awhile. He’s been the defensive coordiantor. He knows what he’s doing, he knows the tradition. He’s picking us up where we left off in the spring.”

Eric Abbe said, “It’s been pretty great. I think he’s stepped up better than anyone else ever would. We all wanted him, ever since we heard about coach Cox leaving. We wanted him, we voted for him. We had people go to the meeting for it, we always wanted him and he’s stepped up pretty good.”

The Eagles lost to Tascosa last year in the opener. Kickoff against the Rebels is tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.