ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – TLCA Abilene welcomes the Munday Moguls Saturday at McMurry University.

The Eagles get their first 11-man win against Munday, 14-9.

It was a scoreless first quarter at Wilford Moore Stadium and at the half Munday lead 7-6.

In the third, the Eagles scored one unanswered touchdown and a safety to take a 14-7 lead.

TLCA Abilene beats Munday with a final score of 14-9. The Moguls fall to 0-2 on the while the Eagles advance to 1-1.

TLCA Abilene faces Sterling City on the road next Friday while Munday goes up against Morton.