Eagles slowly, but steadily, getting ready for 2020 season

The Abilene High Eagles are getting ready to scrimmage the Wylie Bulldogs on Thursday night.

The Eagles are a week and a half into their preparations for the 2020 season, and assistant head coach Jeff Rhoads says things are going well.

The process of getting ready to play a real game is slow and steady, and the Eagles are almost there.

Rhoads said, “We had two days of shorts and helmets and then we got to put our shells on and got used to those for a couple days. You get to go full pads on that Friday, you don’t get to go full live which means you can’t take their backs to the ground, those sorts of things, but they start to get their head around that it’s football season. I’m interested to see how our guys will come off of the ball and handle the little things like low delivery, leverage, and moving their feet, all of the things that go with the important aspects of the game.”

The Eagles open the 2020 season next week at home against Amarillo Tascosa.