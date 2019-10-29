Eagles still in playoff hunt, but chances are slim

Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen and his team are getting ready for their regular season finale this week, and if things don’t fall their way, it could be their final game.

The Eagles lost to Weatherford on Friday night, so they have to beat Euless Trinity, and hope some things fall their way to get into the postseason.

They are in a tough spot, but Fullen says his guys have to focus on winning, and then worry the rest.

Fullen said, “Our guys are raised to fight. They are raised within our program there’s nothing you can do about yesterday. You’ve got to move on. We’ve moved on, and we moved on Saturday morning. We got up and had a great work out and had a good film session, had a great spirited work out session yesterday, and our guys understand that we still have our hand on the ring. If we want to get back in it, we’ve got to win Friday night and go from there. We’ll see what happens after that. If order for us to stay where we want to stay, we’ve got to win Friday night.”

Abilene High plays at Shotwell Stadium for the final time this season on Friday against Trinity.

The Trojans are tied at the top of the district.