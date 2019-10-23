Eagles’ win over Haltom a true team victory

The Abilene High Eagles kept their playoff hopes alive with a dominating victory over Haltom on Friday night.

Abilene High raced out of the gates to a 28-0 lead against the Buffaloes and then held on through a pair of rain delays to pick up the victory.

The Eagles offense did a great job of controlling the ball, and the defense and kicking game held the Haltom offense in check.

The coaches gave the Unit of the Week award to the whole team because this was a team win.

Fullen said, “All phases were locked in. We played good offensively with getting out to an early start. Our defense played extremely well against a great running back and quarterback. Our special teams played well. They did a great job, actually, getting the onside, pooch, whatever you want to call it, and we were solid in the kicking game all night long. All around, it was a good team win. When you are giving your unit award to the entire team, you are probably doing pretty good.”

Abilene High hits the road this week to go to Weatherford on Friday.

A victory for the Eagles gives them the inside track to one of the four playoff berths.

They kick at 7:30 p.m.