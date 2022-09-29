The Abilene High Eagles continue District 2-5A Division I play on Friday night against Amarillo Tascosa.

This week, the Eagles are taking a confident offensive line with them.

The big uglies paved the way for Abilene High to rush for a season high 170 yards against Lubbock Coronado to open district play.

It was a new and inexperienced group at the start of the year, but they are growing up as each day goes by.

Alex Mehaffey said, “We stay motivated just by at the end of the play when he scores a touchdown he comes over to the bench that we’re sitting on and he tells us, you know good job offensive line and every game he’ll tell us he can’t do anything without us. So the crowd plays a big part in but we as an offense of line we understand that we’re not going to get all the credit but as long as we get credit from the running back and we get praise from the coaches, that’s all we need.”

Miguel Hernandez said,”Communication is key, we just keep talking and just work together and we’ll find the end zone. It starts with us up front and if we don’t do good then the whole team doesn’t do good that’s really it.”

Abilene is going to need that line to continue to open holes on Friday night, so they can keep the ball out of the hands of the Tascosa offense.

The Rebels and the Eagles play in Amarillo on Friday at 7 p.m.