The Early Longhorns are coming off their best season since 2007. The team was 9-3 in 2021 and went to the class 3A Division 1 playoffs.

Just their second playoff appearance in 13 seasons. The Longhorns are picked to claim the district title and they wanna go even further than last year.

Head Coach Daniel Price said, “Excited, we had a lot of success last year. We bring a lot back so we’re excited to see if we can work hard and get to our goal. Last year we got to that first game and won that one and it wasn’t enough for these guys and they made that commitment to play on Thanksgiving and an opportunity to play in December. We’re playing in a tough region, I know that. And we think we matchup with a lot of thems so it’ll be a lot of fun.”

The Longhorns started their 2022 season off with a win against Bangs. Next up is Tolar this Friday.