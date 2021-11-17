Early Longhorns prepare for Area Championship showdown with Shallowater

The Early Longhorns are moving into their second week of playoffs after defeating Pilot Point 43-21.This was Early’s first playoff win since 2007. The competition is fierce this round, but the Longhorns say they are ready.

“It’s just a lot of preparation we gotta make sure we’re on point during practice no mess ups. Just have each others backs, we have a lot of guys out sick right now,” said Cody Jackson.

“I think we just need to stick to what we’re doing here we’ve been practicing really hard I think. We got some guys out but we’re hoping they get better. I just think it’s gonna be a good game,” said Francisco Villareal.

“All we gotta do is stay on top of what we’re doing. We need to focus at all times and make sure that we can put ourselves in the best position to win the game. We practice hard and watch film and watch what they do and how they move the ball and play defense. I feel like it’ll be good,” said Tre Beam.

“I think we should work on working as a team and not bringing down on each other and working through the diversity and everything and just make practice harder and just work harder,” said Korbin Hall.

Early takes on Shallowater for the Area Championship this Friday at 7:00pm, at Clyde High School.