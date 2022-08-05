The Early Longhorns are coming off their best season since 2007.

Head coach Daniel Price’s team was 9-3 in 2021 and went to the Class 3A Division I playoffs.

It was just their second playoff appearance in thirteen seasons.

This year, they are in Class 3A Division II, and the Longhorns are picked to claim the district title.

The change in divisions for the next two years is seen as a good thing by coach Price.

Price said, “I think it’s been good for us. It puts us in a new district with teams that are our size. So, we’re competing with teams that don’t have 150 more kids than us, which is always good for our boys. Excited about the opportunity. I know the competition is going to be pretty close to the same. Just a little bit different for us dropping down.”



John-Stewart Gordon said, “I mean I think it’s nice to see new faces out here, but in the end it’s just another team so gotta come out here and compete wiuth them. Just show them, we’re Early Longhorns and we need to come out here and do our thing.”



Jaxyn Price said, “Nah, it’s the same competition I believe, I mean it’s still football. You still gotta show up and still gotta put in the work and still gotta do the time.”

Quarterback Jaxyn Price is the preseason offensive MVP for the district.

Early opens the 2022 season in Bangs against the Dragons on August 26.