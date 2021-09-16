Early off to a outstanding start

The Early Longhorns are all about family and teamwork here.

I talked a little bit with Head Coach Daniel Price and his team on why they are the team to beat this season.

Daniel Price said,”This group works extremely hard and they’ve done that since we got here in August they’ve worked with a goal and I’m very very proud of them and what I’m really really excited about is how they’re coming together as a family they start to work for eachother. You can watch how we play and run the ball and help people up from the pile. Those little things that nobody ever sees but us as a family realizes the importance of those and I’m very proud of where we are at right now and hopefully we can build on that as the season goes.”

Jaxyn Price said,”We’re workiung harder this year and the family aspect is there more. Most of us came back last year so some of us had some taste of it but this year we’re really securing it. I’m just seeing my playmakers, that’s are my brothers out there, they make me look good so I know I can trust them and we work really good and have really good relationships with eachother.”

Tre Beam said, “We seem to be more hardworking, we care more and we will put more into the game and on the field than most teams will. We try to give it our all no matter if we’re losing or winning.”

John-Stewart Gordan said,”We’re going into this like it’s the best team in the state. We’re going into this 110% we’re not giving anything light. We’re doing some special things this year, some things this school has never did before. We’re gonna go far.”

Early hosts Merkel this Friday and is hoping to go 4-0 for the first time since 2005.