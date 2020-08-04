Early opens Daniel Price era

The Early Longhorns hit the field to start the Daniel Price era on Monday morning.

Price is a first time head coach, but this is his fourth season at Early.

He’s a familiar face for the players, so the transition should be easier than some.

Price says taking over the program as Covid-19 shut everything down was a real test for him and his players.

Price said, “It’s been crazy to go through the spring. I learned a lot of lessons to get to this point, but very excited about where we are at, and excited to get started. I’m glad to be back. It’s exciting to be out here, and it’s exciting to have the kids out here and back to something that looks normal.”

Marcus Morelan said, “My expectations for us is to real good. We’re going to do really good if we work as a team. Last year, we were working as a team for those three games, but that is it. If we work as a team, we have the skill to be 10-0.”

Price inherits a team that was 3-7 in 2019 and hasn’t had a winning record since 20067.

The Longhorns open 2020 in Bangs.