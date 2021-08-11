Early plans to build on 2020 playoff appearance in 2021

The Early Longhorns took a giant step forward as a program in 2020 when they qualified for the Class 3A Division I playoffs.

It was the first time in the postseason for the ‘Horns since 2008.

Now, they want to build on that success.

Twelve players that started at least one game are back to take the field in 2021.

Those players got a taste of the postseason, and they want to go back this season.

Head coach Daniel Price said, “It’s starts one and a time. Nobody is going to give you a football win. You are going to have to compete. You are going to have to show up. You are going to have to do all of those things that we talked about, execute, discipline, be physical, take advantage of our opportunities. We are going to have to take advantage of all of those things week in and week out.”

Jaxyn Price said, “We just got to keep working. Work hard every day. Come into work and stack good days on good days. Keep working.”

Tre Beam said, “We have the best chemistry in Early that I’ve ever seen in years, and that’s really great because with that I feel like we’ll be able to push past the first round of the playoffs and get us a gold ball this year.”

Price added, “Our team chemistry is really good, and that’s something that we take pride on. Family is everything to us.”

Beam also said, “We want to prove to people that we aren’t the same old Early. We are going to make history.

Early is in the toughest Big Country Class 3A district with Jim Ned, Wall, Breckenridge, and Clyde.

They open the 2021 season at home against Bangs.