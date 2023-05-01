EARLY, Texas (BCH Sports)– The Early Lady Longhorns are moving on to the second round of the playoffs. Although it wasn’t easy to get here.

Early started their first round out with a loss to Jacksboro on Thursday 7-4. On Saturday, the second game was at 6:30 and the game ended three hours later where the Lady Horns forced a game 3 tying the series winning 9 to 8.

It gets even crazier, at 1:00 a.m., Early wins a 18-17 ballgame to extend their postseason run. Resiliency and grit is what this team is all about.

Head coach Kelbie Case said, “Our girls didn’t, nobody seemed down. It seemed like they knew that we still had it, we still had a chance of course and it was nothing short of just an awesome, awesome night. They fought through so much. I mean even in the sixth inning of the very last game, our sprinklers start coming on and my husband was sitting in right field and I see him dart across to go behind and turn the sprinklers off. I mean there was just everything you could imagine just about happened that game in those two games Saturday. So, it was fun.”

The Lady Horns play Llano up next starting Friday at 7:00 p.m.