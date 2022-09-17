The McMurry War Hawks couldn’t take advantage of a strong performance by the defense and lost to East Texas Baptist, 28-7.

The War Hawks were held to just 104 total yards of offense.

On the defensive side of the ball, McMurry held the Tigers to just 246 total yards. East Texas Baptist made the opportunities pay off with a pair of touchdown in the second quarter and a touchdown in both the third and fourth quarters.

McMurry falls to 0-3 on the season. They continue American Southwest Conference play next Saturday against Southwestern in Georgetown.