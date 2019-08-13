Eastland enters 2019 loaded with weapons

It’s not often you come across talented teams at the 3A level with the Division I capabilities the Eastland Mavericks will feature in 2019.

Head Coach James Morton said, “This is an exceptional year for us. Skill-wise, we’ve got a lot of players and the cool thing about it is we have depth.”

The Mavericks were eliminated by Shallowater in the 3rd round of the playoffs. This year, the offense returns six key players and the defense returns 7. The Mavericks believe a mix of old and new can be the recipe for success this season.

James Morton said, “Our success being a district champion or December football or being a state champion, it’s all going to depend on what we get done up front. We’ve got a lot of road to cover, I feel like we have the pieces in place we just need the pieces there.”

Many eyes will be on Morton’s son, star Quarterback Behren Morton. The future Division I QB is incredibly talented and will be a nightmare for defensive coordinators to scheme around. What makes things more brutal? The Mavericks star-studded receiving corps is returning as well.

Behren Morton said, “Having all of the receivers coming back from last year, that’s a big part of our offense for sure, being an air-raid team, so just thankful for that.”

Anthony Bonilla said, “It’s great to have so much talent but we’ve also got to be humble. If we don’t play together, all that talent means nothing. We could have the best receiving corps in the district but if we don’t have an O-line it won’t matter, we won’t get the ball out. As long as we play together then it’ll be great.”

Behren Morton said, “We know what our capability is this year so we’re just trying to make a run at Jerry World this year.”