Eastland is rebounding from slow start

Behren Morton said, “We were just firing on all cylinders and we were out to prove ourselves.”

91 points. That’s how many points the Eastland Mavericks put up in their win Friday over Panhandle.

Head Coach James Morton said, “A lot of people questioned Maverick football, that it’s gone completely down, it’s in the drain, so I think it says a lot about their belief in the system.”

After opening the season 0-3, the Mavericks have won two straight games scoring a combined 169 points.

James Morton said, “I think it says we have a lot of potential. We still felt like we left a lot of points on the table, had some opportunities, missed passes, things here and there, those kind of things to keep drives alive.

Behren Morton said, “2020 has hit here in Eastland pretty hard due to COVID and other things like that. We finally have got our team back together. We started out bumpy and I think we’ve got some things corrected and hope we can build on that too.”

Dylan Wilson said, “Our main focus right now is getting our defense where it needs to be so we don’t have to score that many points a game.”

Dusty Baker said, “We knew Behren Morton would have a ridiculous season in his senior year. Of course, this last week he was simply absurd against Panhandle, throwing for 425 yards and five touchdowns. He tacked on a few more rushing touchdowns as well as 112 yards on the ground. That is good enough to be considered for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week. If Behren and the Eastland Mavericks can keep this up moving forward, there’s going to be a lot more eyes focused on the Mavs throughout the season right here at Mavericks Stadium.”

Wilson said, “You don’t hear of anybody else putting up those yards or points really in 11-man especially. I think we have something special.”