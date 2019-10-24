Eastland ready for matchup with Wall

The Eastland Mavericks are one of just three undefeated teams in the Big Country in 11-man football this season.

That unbeaten record is going to be tested this week with a trip down south to Wall.

The Mavericks feature and offense that’s scoring 52 points a game, and they are getting ready to face a team that’s giving up just under eight points a game.

Head Coach James Morton said, “The big thing is two weeks in a row we’ve executed offensively at a lot higher level than we were earlier and that makes it nice. This time of the year with the teams we have coming up, we’re going to have to execute well. I felt like this could be a special year for us and I’m just so proud of the way the seniors have embraced this. This has been one of the smoothest years as far as chemistry goes, as far as everybody knowing their job, knowing their role, and embracing that.”

Behren Morton said, “These last three weeks are going to be a grind and so we’ve just got to execute like we have been and keep doing what we’ve been doing. We’ve got to send a message out to this district that we’re coming to play.”

This is the game of the week in the state in Class 3A Division I.

Number five Eastland at number six Wall.

They get it started at 7:30 p.m.