Eastland’s Morton commits to Texas Tech

Eastland quarterback Behren Morton made his college committment official today.

Texas Tech was his first offer, and he announced he is headed to Lubbock for play for Matt Wells and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

He picked Tech over schools all over the country like, USC, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, TCU, Washington State and Boston College, just to name a few.

Morton was the BCH Sports Underclassman of the Year in 2018.

This year, he’s thrown for 1607 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Morton and Eastland continue district play at home against Breckenridge on Friday.