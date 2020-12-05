Eastland’s season comes to a close in loss to Gunter

AHS Head Coach Mike Fullen said, "It's been a long three years. For us to be able to say we are playoff bound is huge. You can definitely feel a buzz within our field house right now. It's a day to day process. That's why we started using, '1-0,' which I know everybody uses, but we literally took it one step at a time. We had the gauntlet early on in district, and then dealing with the ins and outs of the pandemic. Just the day to day stuff you appreciate, and we decided we are going to take care of ourselves. We are going to respect our opponents, and it's on to the next game. Our coaching staff kept them on track. Nobody panicked. We kind of mapped this thing out early in the year as far as the approach we would take, and what we could accomplish and knew early on there would be some rough water but eventually it would plain out, and it has. Honestly, it's kind of what we expected. We were a better football team than we were the week before and the week before that. That's what good football teams do. They get better every week. You don't want to peak too early. You want to peak at the right time. I said, 'You ain't never gonna be great, but you can dang sure work to be great."

CHS Head Coach Aaron Roan said, "We've seen progress through out the season and real proud of the efforts that they put in through out the week in preparation to put themselves in a situation to compete each and every week. We've been fortunate that we've been able to come out on top in those games. It's a great opportunity for us to get to some of the basics that we need and kind of get overlooked during the process of a game week. There are some things that need to get fixed with what we do. So, we going to take this week as a great opportunity to better at what we do. I feel like we can still progress. We haven't arrived. We are looking forward to practicing and getting better at what we do, tackling, fundamentals, all of those sorts of things and just get better within our schemes to get us prepared for next week. I think it's a trickle down effect from the top down. I think our coordinators do a good job of putting plans into place, and those sorts of things. Our kids soak it up. There efforts in practice have been outstanding all year long. They come out with a workers mentality to get better. We've preached each week that we want to start fast, and we've been able to do that. It's fun to watch them go to work. I enjoy being able to see them in practice and do all of that. On Friday, I'm excited to watch you guys play, just go play and have fun, and they're doing it. It's working out for us, and we've got to keep it up."