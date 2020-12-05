Eastland’s season comes to a close in loss to Gunter

The Eastland Mavericks fell 61-28 Thursday at Globe Life Park to Gunter, ending their 2020 season.
Eastland Head Coach James Morton said, “I think to start out the first series offensively we didn’t convert early and then we needed to put pressure on them and I felt like we could put more pressure on them offensively than defensively and wanted to take the ball to start the game it didn’t work out for us and then it snowballed. They did a great job up front.”
James Morton coached his son, Behren, in his final game at the high school level. Behren will now continue his career at Texas Tech.
Morton said, “Yeah it was sweet, I think it was for all of our kids, we’ve never played in a stadium like this, it’s good for our community and it overall was a great experience for our kids. What I told our players after the game was that this isn’t the high point in your life, this season that we had. Going to being a good dad, a good father, a good husband, and just do things right down the road is really critical and just carrying that stuff we taught in the program and carrying