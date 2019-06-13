Ehlinger continues to be a leader for Texas

University of Texas head coach Tom Herman helped lead the Texas Longhorns to a 9-4 record and a victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Herman is the guy that gets a lot of the credit, but he’s more than willing to pass that along to his quarterback.

Sam Ehlinger had a hand in 41 touchdowns for the Longhorns with 25 touchdown passes and 16 rushing scores.

Herman loves the way Ehlinger leads his team.

“The two best that I’ve been around prior to Sam were Landon Roberts and Captian Evarza from Houston, and JT Barrett from Ohio State, and Sam is in that class, he’s in that category,” Tom Herman said.

“I think the thing he does so uniquely well is that he relates to every demographic in that locker room. He gets along really well with everybody.”

“Not only do they respect him, which is an important thing, but most if not all of them like him, and they like being around him,” Herman said.

Texas enters the 2019 season as one of the favorites to win the Big 12. They open against Louisiana Tech on August 31st.