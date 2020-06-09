Eight ACU Track & Field student-athletes named Southland All-Academic

ABILENE – The Southland Conference Tuesday released its All-Academic men’s and women’s track and field teams. Senior Blaze Brownlow and junior Ross Dean represented the Wildcats on the men’s team, while the women’s squad featured graduate student Mackenzie West, seniors Irene Akwitti, Annina Brandenburg, Briahna Gerlach and Taylor Tolen, and junior Zoe Spinn.

ACU tied Central Arkansas for the second-most selections. McNeese led the way with nine honorees.

Southland Conference Track & Field All-Academic Teams are selected by a 50-percent rule. Of the total number of nominees, half are named all-academic selections. Honorees are nominated and voted upon by head coaches, sports information directors, and academic staff members from each university.

Brownlow – a medalist this indoor season with the 1600-meter relay, and Akwitti – a nursing major who scored points at indoors in the hurdles – are both three-time selections. Brandenburg, the league’s indoor shot put champion is a two-time honoree, in addition to NCAA All-South Central Region selection Gerlach.

Gerlach scored nine points for the third-place Wildcats at indoors with strong runs in the 3,000 and 5,000-meter runs.

Pole vaulters West and Dean, high jumper Spinn, and sprinter Tolen are all first-time honorees.

Tolen was a silver medalist in the 60m and scored in the 200m. West and Spinn each earned bronze medals in their respective events, and Dean was sixth in the vault, reaching 15 feet, 3.5 inches.

ACU’s men’s track and field finished the 2019-20 academic year with a 3.13 team GPA, while the women posted a 3.43, which was the squad’s highest since the 2016-17 roster recorded a 3.48.