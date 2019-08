No team in the Big Country is going through more transition at this time than the Snyder Tigers. A year after an impressive 8-3 season, Head Coach Cory Mandrell has taken off to Bowie and star QB Logan Greene has graduated. While things may have looked bleak heading into the new season, it appears the Tigers will be a team to keep the eyes focused on in 2019 with an intruiging new hire in 28 year-old Head Coach Wes Wood."

Head Coach Wes Wood said, "I'm overwhlmingly impressed and excited and thankful for the coaching staff and how welcoming they have been, the whole community how welcoming they've been. Now I'm getting to learn from coaches here. A lot of these guys have more experience than me. This is not my ship, this is all of our ship and we are all trying to make it float.