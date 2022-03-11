NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced its indoor All-West Region team this week, placing eight athletes from McMurry University on the list.

The top five individuals in each event from each region earn all-region distinction, in addition to each of the members of the region’s top three relay teams. Only athletes from USTFCCCA member institutions are eligible for the award.

McMurry competed in three meets this past indoor season – two in Pittsburg, Kansas and one in Lubbock, Texas.

The men’s 4×400 relay team of Caleb Kwiatkowski, Jayden Sloan, Dazhaun Walton and Justin DeLeon were honored as a group. Individually, Sloan collected two more all-region nominations in the 200 and 400 meter dashes, while Walton joined him for all-region in the 200.

McMurry’s men also had three all-region nominations in the field, with NCAA qualifier DonTre Sinegal earning both the triple jump and long jump and junior Sutton Welch earning it in the men’s weight throw.

On the women’s side, McMurry was represented by Najwa Campbell in the 60 meter hurdles and Ellie Ryan in the weight throw.

Ryan, Sloan, Walton and Welch are all multi-time all-region selections for indoor track & field.