Eight Wildcat Teams celebrate perfect APRs for 2018-19

ABILENE – Abilene Christian’s women’s basketball, men’s cross country, men’s golf, women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s track and field, and women’s volleyball posted perfect 1,000 APR (Academic Progress Rate) scores during the 2018-19 academic year.

Wildcat tennis in addition to men’s golf and men’s cross country additionally were recognized last week by the NCAA for maintaining a multiyear (four year) APR of 1,000, placing them in the 90th-100th percentile. Women’s basketball, soccer and volleyball were close behind at 995.

Men’s and women’s track and field, women’s cross country and men’s basketball have multiyear APRs in the 980s. Baseball (961), football (965) and softball (984) each posted 2018-19 APR scores well above their current multiyear numbers.

“This APR report is very encouraging and a positive reflection of everyone’s hard work and due diligence,” said ACU’s Senior Associate AD for Administration Chris Ballard. “Maintaining a high APR is a university-wide effort and it’s pleasing to see the majority of our team’s scores are above the national averages. Even the few teams on the lower end of our APR spectrum have made tremendous academic gains the last two years. We’re in very good shape as an institution.”

For example, both men’s basketball and track and field rank in the 70th-80th percentile with respective scores of 981 and 989, which are well above average in the Division I, Private School and FCS categories. The average FCS men’s basketball team has a multiyear APR of 963, and for men’s track and field this number is a 971.

Overall, ten ACU teams are above average when comparing multiyear APR scores of FCS institutions. Women’s basketball’s multiyear APR is 14 points above the FCS average, soccer is +12, volleyball is +10 and women’s track is +2.

All Wildcat teams rank above the 930 multiyear APR standard in order to avoid penalties, which can include a ban on postseason play.

APR scores are available for 14 of ACU’s 15 varsity teams with beach volleyball – established in 2018 – as the lone exception.

APR Statement from the NCAA

Division I student-athletes continue to achieve classroom success at record-high levels, earning an overall multiyear Academic Progress Rate of 983 for the third consecutive year.

Like the overall multiyear rate, which includes data from the 2015-16 academic year through the 2018-19 academic year, the multiyear rates for baseball, football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball were consistent or moved by a single point. Baseball was up 1 point to 977, football stayed at 964, men’s basketball dropped 1 to 966 and women’s basketball increased 1 to 983.

To compete in the 2019-20 postseason, teams had to achieve a four-year APR of 930. NCAA members chose the 930 standard because that score predicts, on average, a 50% graduation rate for teams at that APR level. Additionally, teams must earn a four-year APR of at least 930 to avoid penalties.

Since the Division I membership created the Academic Performance Program 15 years ago, more than 18,750 former student-athletes have earned APR points for their prior teams by returning to college and earning a degree after their eligibility expired. Of those, more than half (9,621) competed in football, baseball or basketball. These students typically do not count in graduation rates because they earn degrees outside the six-year window measured by both the federal graduation rate and the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate.

Georgetown President John J. DeGioia, chair of the Division I Committee on Academics, which oversees the Academic Performance Program, noted the academic achievement of Division I college athletes.

“The Committee on Academics commends Division I students engaged in intercollegiate athletics for their hard work and depth of commitment to success in both academic and athletic pursuits,” DeGioia said. “The strong academic standards provided by the Academic Performance Program have led to thousands of students graduating and gaining access to the lifelong benefits of a college education. We are proud of them for their accomplishments and Division I member institutions for their dedication to a common framework for sustained student achievement.”

For the first time, a portion of NCAA revenue is being distributed this year to members based on the academic achievement of student-athletes, including APR scores.

Each school can earn one academic achievement unit per year if its student-athletes meet at least one of the following requirements:

• Earn an overall single-year all-sport Academic Progress Rate of 985 or higher.

• Earn an overall all-sport Graduation Success Rate of 90% or higher.

• Earn a federal graduation rate that is at least 13 percentage points higher than the federal graduation rate of the student body at that school.

As requested by the Division I Board of Directors, the NCAA will not publicize which schools received the unit. Dollar figures were impacted by the cancellation of the 2020 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

The APR, created to provide more of a real-time measurement of academic success than graduation rates offer, is a team-based metric in which scholarship student-athletes earn 1 point each term for remaining eligible and 1 point for staying in school or graduating. Schools that don’t offer scholarships track their recruited student-athletes.

Every Division I sports team submits data to have its Academic Progress Rate calculated each academic year. The NCAA reports both single-year and four-year rates, on which penalties for poor academic performance are based. National aggregates are based on all teams with usable, member-provided data.

APRs for each team, lists of teams receiving public recognition and those receiving sanctions are available online through the NCAA’s searchable database.