El Paso Eastwood upends Abilene High on Eagles own turf, 31-27

The Abilene High Eagles earned the right to host a first round playoff game after finishing district play with a 5-1 record, but home field advantage was not enough to keep their state championship hopes alive. On Friday night, Abilene High lost to the El Paso Eastwood Troopers 31-27.

After being down 20-7 at the half, Abilene High got back into it with some explosive plays. Eagles Quarterback Abel Ramirez threw a dime to his brother Anthony Ramirez, who made a beautiful catch for a 33-yard touchdown, bringing the game within reach. Shortly after that score, Eagles running back Da’King Thomas broke away from defenders for a 55-yard rushing touchdown, giving Abilene High their only lead of the game, 25-23.

With less than three minutes left in the game, Eastwood quarterback Andrew Martinez scored a rushing touchdown. Eastwood tacked on a two point conversion take a six point lead, 31-25.

Abilene High had a chance for some late 4th quarter heroics, but an interception on a potential game winning dive brought an end to the Eagles season. In order to run out the clock, Martinez took the snap and ran all the way back to the Troopers end zone for the safety. The safety made the score 31-27 with time expiring.