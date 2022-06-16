LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) announced its academic honor roll selections Thursday. McMurry University, an associate member for men’s and women’s swimming, placed 11 on the list.

To qualify, a scholar-athlete must maintain a minimum grade-point average of 3.25 for the term and be a regular member of a varsity athletic team in a sport sponsored by the conference.

Below are the 11 War Hawks that earned SCAC Academic Honor Roll:

Jaxon Batten

Noah Biggs

Caleb Bush

Alec Feldhousen

Eduardo Gonzalez

Cheyenne Lavender

Lorin Mow

Mark Perales

Brayden Reeves

Alfonso Santoya

Alec Satre



To view the full SCAC list, click here.