LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) announced its academic honor roll selections Thursday. McMurry University, an associate member for men’s and women’s swimming, placed 11 on the list. 

To qualify, a scholar-athlete must maintain a minimum grade-point average of 3.25 for the term and be a regular member of a varsity athletic team in a sport sponsored by the conference. 

Below are the 11 War Hawks that earned SCAC Academic Honor Roll: 

  • Jaxon Batten 
  • Noah Biggs 
  • Caleb Bush 
  • Alec Feldhousen 
  • Eduardo Gonzalez 
  • Cheyenne Lavender 
  • Lorin Mow 
  • Mark Perales 
  • Brayden Reeves 
  • Alfonso Santoya 
  • Alec Satre 
To view the full SCAC list, click here.