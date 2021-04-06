Eleven War Hawks earn ASC Football postseason honors

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference released its football postseason awards on Tuesday, listing 11 McMurry University football players as all-conference award winners for the Spring 2021 season.

The War Hawks had two second-team all-conference selections in sophomore Jermond Lovely and freshman Coryell Fillmore and five third team all-conference honorees. Four others were named honorable mentions.

Senior linebacker Josh Smith joined an elite club with his third team all-conference selection this year, as he has now earned an ASC postseason honor for four straight years. He joins McMurry legends Charles Alexander, Keidric Dixon, Rory Peacock, Braxton Shaver and Brian Valenzuela on this prestigious list. Smith is the first McMurry player to four-peat since 2000.

Additionally, junior tight end Reagan Sullivan was named to the Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year.

Jermond Lovely was the only double selection for the War Hawks, earning second team all-conference as a return specialist and third team all-conference as a wide receiver. Lovely was the second leading kick returner in the ASC with 177 return yards and ranked ninth in all-purpose yards with 94.6 per game.

Coryell Fillmore earns second team honors as a safety after leading the team with 24 solo tackles and finishing second with 37 total tackles. He also had an interception in this year’s postseason game against Louisiana College and led the team with 10 tackles in that game. He also had two pass breakups this year.

Kristopher Martin earned third team honors as a wide receiver following a strong freshman campaign. He led the team with 21 receptions and finished with 292 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion against Sul Ross State. In his collegiate debut against SRSU, he had five catches for 100 yards.

Two offensive linemen earned third team all-conference honors in sophomore tackle Daniel Hernandez and freshman guard Vern Angton III. Fellow linemen – junior guard Ryan Miller and senior center Daniel Zarzoza III – were honorable mentions.

Josh Smith has now been placed on every all-conference team in his career with his third team selection after earning second team as a freshman, first team as a sophomore and honorable mention as a junior. Smith – a former ASC Freshman of the Year – ranks fifth in the all-time record book with 297 career tackles and aims to become the fifth player to reach 300 if he elects to return for the fall season. Smith had 36 tackles over four games this season, 3.0 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a QB hurry.

Dee Robinson lands an honorable mention for the second straight season after leading McMurry in the backfield. He finished with 265 yards on 82 carries for three touchdowns, averaging 53 yards per game. He also led the team in all-purpose yards and ranked seventh in the ASC with 96.0 per game.

Xavier Gayle earns an honorable mention after leading McMurry with 43 tackles on the season. Gayle also disrupted plays in the backfield with 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also added a pass breakup in the War Hawks’ home win over Sul Ross State. He finishes as the ASC’s fourth-leading tackler.

Last but not least, Reagan Sullivan earns the sportsmanship award this year and is one of McMurry’s team captains. The junior caught his lone pass of the season at an important time, pulling McMurry within a field goal against Texas Lutheran with a successful two-point conversion catch in the end zone.

2020-21 All-ASC Football Teams and Awards

Individual Awards



Offensive Player of the Year: Kyle Jones, Hardin-Simmons

Defensive Player of the Year: Jefferson Fritz, Mary Hardin-Baylor D

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Steven Sellers, Mary Hardin-Baylor O

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Micah Latin, Louisiana College

Special Teams Player of the Year: K.J. Miller, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Freshman of the Year: Landon McKinney, Howard Payne

Coach of the Year: Blaine McCorkle, Belhaven

D Two-Time Defensive Player of the Year

O Two-Time Offensive Lineman of the Year

First Team Offense



WR Jake Parker Sr. Howard Payne Whitehouse, Texas

WR Micah Dunn 2 Jr. Louisiana College Shreveport, La.

SB K.J. Miller 3 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Orange, Texas

TE Brooks Brymer So. Belhaven Hoover, Ala.

G Boomer Warren Jr. Hardin-Simmons Haslet, Texas

G Jeffery Sims, Jr. Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Mesquite, Texas

T Nike Gooden Sr. Texas Lutheran Bryan, Texas

T Carson Ikels 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Dripping Springs, Texas

C Steven Sellers 3 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Murphy, Texas

QB Kyle Jones 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Giddings, Texas

RB Brad Foley 2 Jr. Belhaven Memphis, Tenn.

RB Devin Briscoe Jr. Louisiana College Cecilia, La.

RB Chris Monroe 2 Sr. Texas Lutheran College Station, Texas

K Juan Ocampo 3 Jr. Texas Lutheran Lockhart, Texas

RS K.J. Miller 3 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Orange, Texas

First Team Defense



DL Khevon Shepard 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Brenham, Texas

DL Demetrius Brokenberry Sr. Belhaven Shreveport, La.

DL Micah Latin Jr. Louisiana College Gloster, La.

DL Jackson Worley 2 Sr. Texas Lutheran Keller, Texas

LB Akeem Jackson 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Fairfield, Texas

LB Jacob Mueller 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Fort Worth, Texas

LB Mikkah Hackett Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Alto, Texas

LB Ben Brockman 3 Sr. Southwestern Midland, Texas

LB Julius Johnson 3 Sr. Louisiana College Abbeville, La.

DB James Bell 4 Sr. Texas Lutheran Houston, Texas

DB Jefferson Fritz 3 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Kaufman, Texas

DB Dedrick Strambler 3 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Midland, Texas

DB Kyle Bell Jr. Howard Payne Cypress, Texas

DB KJ Kelley 2 Jr. East Texas Baptist Abilene, Texas

P Jefferson Fritz 3 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Kaufman, Texas



Second Team Offense



WR Mason Perkins Sr. Texas Lutheran Burleson, Texas

WR Kadarius Daniels Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Pflugerville, Texas

SB Austin Castilleja Jr. Southwestern San Antonio, Texas

TE Gary Ruckman 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor San Antonio, Texas

G Cam Frederick 2 Sr. Louisiana College Breaux Bridge, La.

G Hunter Moore Jr. Hardin-Simmons Wimberley, Texas

T Kendrioun Boatman So. Belhaven McAdams, Miss.

T Donte Lewis Jr. Louisiana College New Orleans, La.

C Elias Berkel 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Houston, Texas

C Trevor Hopkins Jr. Texas Lutheran New Braunfels, Texas

QB Kyle King 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Milano, Texas

RB Marc Reed Jr. Hardin-Simmons Round Rock, Texas

RB Ozias Wright So. Sul Ross State Killeen, Texas

RB Montana Miller Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Garland, Texas

K Alberto Garcia So. East Texas Baptist Huntsville, Texas

RS Jermond Lovely So. McMurry Dayton, Texas



Second Team Defense



DL Colton Strain 2 Sr. Belhaven Clinton, La.

DL James Wright IV So. East Texas Baptist Fayetteville, N.C.

DL Carlton Brown So. Belhaven Memphis, Tenn.

DL E’Monte Smith 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas

LB Matt Mitchell 2 So. Hardin-Simmons Wimberley, Texas

LB Isaiah Blackmon Sr. Belhaven Tuscaloosa, Ala.

LB Justice Henson Sr. East Texas Baptist Shreveport, La.

LB Keyshawn Holman 2 Sr. Texas Lutheran Orange, Texas

DB Drake Johnson So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Missouri City, Texas

DB Jeffrey McCutcheon 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Lubbock, Texas

DB Cory McMahan Jr. Sul Ross State Austin, Texas

DB Zach Pike So. East Texas Baptist Dayton, Texas

DB Coryell Fillmore Fr. McMurry Temple, Texas

P Cody Harral So. Hardin-Simmons Ballinger, Texas

P Justice Porter 3 Jr. Texas Lutheran Cypress, Texas



Third Team Offense



WR Jermond Lovely So. McMurry Dayton, Texas

WR Rae Millsap 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas

SB Kristopher Martin Fr. McMurry El Paso, Texas

SB Canaan Leon Sr. Louisiana College Breaux Bridge, La.

TE Jonathan Castaneda 4 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas

G James Hill Sr. Southwestern Aledo, Texas

G Vern Angton III Fr. McMurry Arlington, Texas

G Ajani Batts Fr. Sul Ross State Houston, Texas

G NaKoven Lewis Jr. Texas Lutheran Port Arthur, Texas

T James White Jr. Sul Ross State San Antonio, Texas

T Daniel Hernandez So. McMurry Pflugerville, Texas

C Cory Stang 2 Jr. East Texas Baptist Magnolia, Texas

QB Mario Asagunla 2 Sr. Belhaven Jackson, Miss.

RB Kenneth Cormier, Jr. Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Watauga, Texas

RB Cornelius Merchant So. East Texas Baptist Madisonville, Texas

RB Dakory Willis Fr. Texas Lutheran Flatonia, Texas

K Jamie Pogue 3 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas

RS Mason Perkins Sr. Texas Lutheran Burleson, Texas



Third Team Defense



DL Khristion Little So. Hardin-Simmons Tyler, Texas

DL Sante Parker, Jr. Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Katy, Texas

DL Wilbert Robertson So. Louisiana College LaPlace, La.

DL James Jakubowski Jr. Howard Payne Tatum, Texas

DL Caleb Bell Jr. Hardin-Simmons New Waverly, Texas

LB Cameron Hanna Sr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas

LB Josh Smith 4 Sr. McMurry Bossier City, La.

LB Hunter Bunch So. Sul Ross State Sonora, Texas

LB Peyton Lowe Fr. Howard Payne Gunter, Texas

LB Connor Fordham Jr. Belhaven Wedowee, Ala.

DB Titus Dunk So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas

DB Corey Toliver Jr. Belhaven Zachary, La.

DB Robert Ramirez III Jr. Texas Lutheran Brownsville, Texas

DB Malik Mason Gr. East Texas Baptist Anna, Texas

DB D’Mario Weathersby So. Louisiana College Clinton, La.

P Wil Herbst Jr. Southwestern Boerne, Texas



Honorable Mention Offense



WR Qua Heath Fr. East Texas Baptist Gilmer, Texas

WR Jalen Crawford Jr. Hardin-Simmons Dallas, Texas

WR Brenton Martin Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Marietta, Ga.

WR Dre’Chan Moody So. Sul Ross State San Antonio, Texas

SB DeCarlos Frazier Fr. East Texas Baptist New Orleans, La.

TE Dylan Adams Fr. East Texas Baptist Lewisville, Texas

TE Aaron Sotelo So. Texas Lutheran Castroville, Texas

G Cameron Gutierrez Sr. Howard Payne Waco, Texas

G Tyler Howard Sr. Howard Payne San Marcos, Texas

G Ryan Miller Jr. McMurry Mesquite, Texas

G Levi Torres Sr. Texas Lutheran Baytown, Texas

T Erick Arellano So. East Texas Baptist Round Rock, Texas

T Ethan Ruckman Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor San Antonio, Texas

C Daniel Zarzoza III Sr. McMurry Diboll, Texas

QB Troy Yowman Fr. East Texas Baptist Beaumont, Texas

QB Seth Cosme So. Texas Lutheran Angleton, Texas

RB Dee Robinson 2 So. McMurry Rice, Texas

K Anthony Avila 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Troy, Texas

K Jaden Brown Jr. Sul Ross State Andrews, Texas

RS Cale Nanny Jr. Hardin-Simmons Argyle, Texas



Honorable Mention Defense



DL Eduardo Garcia So. Sul Ross State Garland, Texas

DL Aaron Aldrete Jr. Howard Payne San Antonio, Texas

DL Tristan Green Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Gladewater, Texas

DL De’Quallon Jenkins Sr. East Texas Baptist Crowley, Texas

LB Xavier Gayle So. McMurry Rowlett, Texas

LB Terrell Franklin 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas

LB Chase Thompson So. East Texas Baptist Buffalo, Texas

Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year



QB Tommy Bowden So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Brownwood, Texas

T Kaylon Bruno Sr. East Texas Baptist Patterson, La.

WR Clayton Caniford Sr. Hardin-Simmons Clifton, Texas

WR Lucas Cormier Sr. Louisiana College Vinton, La.

LB Dakwa Davis Sr. Texas Lutheran Houston, Texas

RB Brandon Jennings Sr. Southwestern San Antonio, Texas

WR Matthew Martin Sr. Howard Payne Leander, Texas

QB Clayton Maxwell Sr. Sul Ross State San Antonio, Texas

QB Ben Owens Jr. Belhaven Starkville, Miss.

TE Reagan Sullivan Jr. McMurry Fort Worth, Texas



4 Four-time All-Conference

3 Three-time All-Conference

2 Two-time All-Conference