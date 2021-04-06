Eleven War Hawks earn ASC Football postseason honors

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference released its football postseason awards on Tuesday, listing 11 McMurry University football players as all-conference award winners for the Spring 2021 season.
The War Hawks had two second-team all-conference selections in sophomore Jermond Lovely and freshman Coryell Fillmore and five third team all-conference honorees. Four others were named honorable mentions.
Senior linebacker Josh Smith joined an elite club with his third team all-conference selection this year, as he has now earned an ASC postseason honor for four straight years. He joins McMurry legends Charles Alexander, Keidric Dixon, Rory Peacock, Braxton Shaver and Brian Valenzuela on this prestigious list. Smith is the first McMurry player to four-peat since 2000.
Additionally, junior tight end Reagan Sullivan was named to the Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year.
Jermond Lovely was the only double selection for the War Hawks, earning second team all-conference as a return specialist and third team all-conference as a wide receiver. Lovely was the second leading kick returner in the ASC with 177 return yards and ranked ninth in all-purpose yards with 94.6 per game.
Coryell Fillmore earns second team honors as a safety after leading the team with 24 solo tackles and finishing second with 37 total tackles. He also had an interception in this year’s postseason game against Louisiana College and led the team with 10 tackles in that game. He also had two pass breakups this year.
Kristopher Martin earned third team honors as a wide receiver following a strong freshman campaign. He led the team with 21 receptions and finished with 292 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion against Sul Ross State. In his collegiate debut against SRSU, he had five catches for 100 yards.
Two offensive linemen earned third team all-conference honors in sophomore tackle Daniel Hernandez and freshman guard Vern Angton III. Fellow linemen – junior guard Ryan Miller and senior center Daniel Zarzoza III – were honorable mentions.
Josh Smith has now been placed on every all-conference team in his career with his third team selection after earning second team as a freshman, first team as a sophomore and honorable mention as a junior. Smith – a former ASC Freshman of the Year – ranks fifth in the all-time record book with 297 career tackles and aims to become the fifth player to reach 300 if he elects to return for the fall season. Smith had 36 tackles over four games this season, 3.0 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a QB hurry.
Dee Robinson lands an honorable mention for the second straight season after leading McMurry in the backfield. He finished with 265 yards on 82 carries for three touchdowns, averaging 53 yards per game. He also led the team in all-purpose yards and ranked seventh in the ASC with 96.0 per game.
Xavier Gayle earns an honorable mention after leading McMurry with 43 tackles on the season. Gayle also disrupted plays in the backfield with 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also added a pass breakup in the War Hawks’ home win over Sul Ross State. He finishes as the ASC’s fourth-leading tackler.
Last but not least, Reagan Sullivan earns the sportsmanship award this year and is one of McMurry’s team captains. The junior caught his lone pass of the season at an important time, pulling McMurry within a field goal against Texas Lutheran with a successful two-point conversion catch in the end zone.
2020-21 All-ASC Football Teams and Awards
Individual Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Kyle Jones, Hardin-Simmons
Defensive Player of the Year: Jefferson Fritz, Mary Hardin-Baylor D
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Steven Sellers, Mary Hardin-Baylor O
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Micah Latin, Louisiana College
Special Teams Player of the Year: K.J. Miller, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Freshman of the Year: Landon McKinney, Howard Payne
Coach of the Year: Blaine McCorkle, Belhaven
D Two-Time Defensive Player of the Year
O Two-Time Offensive Lineman of the Year
First Team Offense
WR Jake Parker Sr. Howard Payne Whitehouse, Texas
WR Micah Dunn 2 Jr. Louisiana College Shreveport, La.
SB K.J. Miller 3 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Orange, Texas
TE Brooks Brymer So. Belhaven Hoover, Ala.
G Boomer Warren Jr. Hardin-Simmons Haslet, Texas
G Jeffery Sims, Jr. Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Mesquite, Texas
T Nike Gooden Sr. Texas Lutheran Bryan, Texas
T Carson Ikels 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Dripping Springs, Texas
C Steven Sellers 3 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Murphy, Texas
QB Kyle Jones 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Giddings, Texas
RB Brad Foley 2 Jr. Belhaven Memphis, Tenn.
RB Devin Briscoe Jr. Louisiana College Cecilia, La.
RB Chris Monroe 2 Sr. Texas Lutheran College Station, Texas
K Juan Ocampo 3 Jr. Texas Lutheran Lockhart, Texas
RS K.J. Miller 3 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Orange, Texas
First Team Defense
DL Khevon Shepard 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Brenham, Texas
DL Demetrius Brokenberry Sr. Belhaven Shreveport, La.
DL Micah Latin Jr. Louisiana College Gloster, La.
DL Jackson Worley 2 Sr. Texas Lutheran Keller, Texas
LB Akeem Jackson 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Fairfield, Texas
LB Jacob Mueller 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Fort Worth, Texas
LB Mikkah Hackett Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Alto, Texas
LB Ben Brockman 3 Sr. Southwestern Midland, Texas
LB Julius Johnson 3 Sr. Louisiana College Abbeville, La.
DB James Bell 4 Sr. Texas Lutheran Houston, Texas
DB Jefferson Fritz 3 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Kaufman, Texas
DB Dedrick Strambler 3 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Midland, Texas
DB Kyle Bell Jr. Howard Payne Cypress, Texas
DB KJ Kelley 2 Jr. East Texas Baptist Abilene, Texas
P Jefferson Fritz 3 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Kaufman, Texas
Second Team Offense
WR Mason Perkins Sr. Texas Lutheran Burleson, Texas
WR Kadarius Daniels Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Pflugerville, Texas
SB Austin Castilleja Jr. Southwestern San Antonio, Texas
TE Gary Ruckman 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor San Antonio, Texas
G Cam Frederick 2 Sr. Louisiana College Breaux Bridge, La.
G Hunter Moore Jr. Hardin-Simmons Wimberley, Texas
T Kendrioun Boatman So. Belhaven McAdams, Miss.
T Donte Lewis Jr. Louisiana College New Orleans, La.
C Elias Berkel 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Houston, Texas
C Trevor Hopkins Jr. Texas Lutheran New Braunfels, Texas
QB Kyle King 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Milano, Texas
RB Marc Reed Jr. Hardin-Simmons Round Rock, Texas
RB Ozias Wright So. Sul Ross State Killeen, Texas
RB Montana Miller Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Garland, Texas
K Alberto Garcia So. East Texas Baptist Huntsville, Texas
RS Jermond Lovely So. McMurry Dayton, Texas
Second Team Defense
DL Colton Strain 2 Sr. Belhaven Clinton, La.
DL James Wright IV So. East Texas Baptist Fayetteville, N.C.
DL Carlton Brown So. Belhaven Memphis, Tenn.
DL E’Monte Smith 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas
LB Matt Mitchell 2 So. Hardin-Simmons Wimberley, Texas
LB Isaiah Blackmon Sr. Belhaven Tuscaloosa, Ala.
LB Justice Henson Sr. East Texas Baptist Shreveport, La.
LB Keyshawn Holman 2 Sr. Texas Lutheran Orange, Texas
DB Drake Johnson So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Missouri City, Texas
DB Jeffrey McCutcheon 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Lubbock, Texas
DB Cory McMahan Jr. Sul Ross State Austin, Texas
DB Zach Pike So. East Texas Baptist Dayton, Texas
DB Coryell Fillmore Fr. McMurry Temple, Texas
P Cody Harral So. Hardin-Simmons Ballinger, Texas
P Justice Porter 3 Jr. Texas Lutheran Cypress, Texas
Third Team Offense
WR Jermond Lovely So. McMurry Dayton, Texas
WR Rae Millsap 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
SB Kristopher Martin Fr. McMurry El Paso, Texas
SB Canaan Leon Sr. Louisiana College Breaux Bridge, La.
TE Jonathan Castaneda 4 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
G James Hill Sr. Southwestern Aledo, Texas
G Vern Angton III Fr. McMurry Arlington, Texas
G Ajani Batts Fr. Sul Ross State Houston, Texas
G NaKoven Lewis Jr. Texas Lutheran Port Arthur, Texas
T James White Jr. Sul Ross State San Antonio, Texas
T Daniel Hernandez So. McMurry Pflugerville, Texas
C Cory Stang 2 Jr. East Texas Baptist Magnolia, Texas
QB Mario Asagunla 2 Sr. Belhaven Jackson, Miss.
RB Kenneth Cormier, Jr. Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Watauga, Texas
RB Cornelius Merchant So. East Texas Baptist Madisonville, Texas
RB Dakory Willis Fr. Texas Lutheran Flatonia, Texas
K Jamie Pogue 3 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
RS Mason Perkins Sr. Texas Lutheran Burleson, Texas
Third Team Defense
DL Khristion Little So. Hardin-Simmons Tyler, Texas
DL Sante Parker, Jr. Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Katy, Texas
DL Wilbert Robertson So. Louisiana College LaPlace, La.
DL James Jakubowski Jr. Howard Payne Tatum, Texas
DL Caleb Bell Jr. Hardin-Simmons New Waverly, Texas
LB Cameron Hanna Sr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
LB Josh Smith 4 Sr. McMurry Bossier City, La.
LB Hunter Bunch So. Sul Ross State Sonora, Texas
LB Peyton Lowe Fr. Howard Payne Gunter, Texas
LB Connor Fordham Jr. Belhaven Wedowee, Ala.
DB Titus Dunk So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas
DB Corey Toliver Jr. Belhaven Zachary, La.
DB Robert Ramirez III Jr. Texas Lutheran Brownsville, Texas
DB Malik Mason Gr. East Texas Baptist Anna, Texas
DB D’Mario Weathersby So. Louisiana College Clinton, La.
P Wil Herbst Jr. Southwestern Boerne, Texas
Honorable Mention Offense
WR Qua Heath Fr. East Texas Baptist Gilmer, Texas
WR Jalen Crawford Jr. Hardin-Simmons Dallas, Texas
WR Brenton Martin Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Marietta, Ga.
WR Dre’Chan Moody So. Sul Ross State San Antonio, Texas
SB DeCarlos Frazier Fr. East Texas Baptist New Orleans, La.
TE Dylan Adams Fr. East Texas Baptist Lewisville, Texas
TE Aaron Sotelo So. Texas Lutheran Castroville, Texas
G Cameron Gutierrez Sr. Howard Payne Waco, Texas
G Tyler Howard Sr. Howard Payne San Marcos, Texas
G Ryan Miller Jr. McMurry Mesquite, Texas
G Levi Torres Sr. Texas Lutheran Baytown, Texas
T Erick Arellano So. East Texas Baptist Round Rock, Texas
T Ethan Ruckman Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor San Antonio, Texas
C Daniel Zarzoza III Sr. McMurry Diboll, Texas
QB Troy Yowman Fr. East Texas Baptist Beaumont, Texas
QB Seth Cosme So. Texas Lutheran Angleton, Texas
RB Dee Robinson 2 So. McMurry Rice, Texas
K Anthony Avila 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Troy, Texas
K Jaden Brown Jr. Sul Ross State Andrews, Texas
RS Cale Nanny Jr. Hardin-Simmons Argyle, Texas
Honorable Mention Defense
DL Eduardo Garcia So. Sul Ross State Garland, Texas
DL Aaron Aldrete Jr. Howard Payne San Antonio, Texas
DL Tristan Green Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Gladewater, Texas
DL De’Quallon Jenkins Sr. East Texas Baptist Crowley, Texas
LB Xavier Gayle So. McMurry Rowlett, Texas
LB Terrell Franklin 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
LB Chase Thompson So. East Texas Baptist Buffalo, Texas
Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year
QB Tommy Bowden So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Brownwood, Texas
T Kaylon Bruno Sr. East Texas Baptist Patterson, La.
WR Clayton Caniford Sr. Hardin-Simmons Clifton, Texas
WR Lucas Cormier Sr. Louisiana College Vinton, La.
LB Dakwa Davis Sr. Texas Lutheran Houston, Texas
RB Brandon Jennings Sr. Southwestern San Antonio, Texas
WR Matthew Martin Sr. Howard Payne Leander, Texas
QB Clayton Maxwell Sr. Sul Ross State San Antonio, Texas
QB Ben Owens Jr. Belhaven Starkville, Miss.
TE Reagan Sullivan Jr. McMurry Fort Worth, Texas
4 Four-time All-Conference
3 Three-time All-Conference
2 Two-time All-Conference