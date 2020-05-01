Emmanuel Clase handed 80-game suspension for PED’s

In this Sept. 24, 2019 photo Texas Rangers relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase works against the Boston Red Sox in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. Clase has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug Friday, May 1, 2020.. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

How about dodging a bullet without playing a game?

That’s what the Rangers have done with Emmanuel Clase who today was handed an 80-game suspension for taking PED’s after testing positive for Boldenone.

Clase was the centerpiece in the Indians return for starter Corey Kluber. He went to Cleveland along with Delino Deshields.

Clase boasted a 2.31 ERA in 21 appearances in 2019 striking out 21 hitters in the process.

The suspension won’t start until official major league games are played. It’s safe to say the Rangers have already won the off season trade.