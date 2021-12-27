End of an Era For Hardin-Simmons Women’s Soccer

ABILENE, Texas – All good things come to an end and the Marcus Wood era of Hardin-Simmons women’s soccer has officially ended as he has resigned to become the new head coach at Dallas Baptist University.

“While we are sad to see Marcus and his family leave, we are also happy that he is receiving this opportunity that he so richly deserves,” said HSU Director of Athletics Dr. John Neese, who hired a then-24-year old Wood.

“Not only has he transformed our women’s soccer program into a recognized national power, but he’s also helped reshape our athletic department,” said Neese. “In both situations he has provided quality mentoring to our players and coaches. He has been a marvelous example of servant leadership to his players and many members of the Hardin-Simmons family. We wish the Wood family the best of luck as they make the transition to Dallas Baptist.”

Wood’s final record at HSU was 387-44-32 for an .870 winning percentage, which ranks second in Division III history and third in NCAA soccer history. He leaves as the all-time win leader for HSU soccer.

“Thank you to all 237 players who played for me in 22 years at HSU,” said Wood. “The Cowgirls! We did it all for the glory of God. The players deserve all the credit for the massive success of our program. The student-athletes I coached at Hardin-Simmons University captured my heart. You made me proud as your coach. You are making me proud today. I am so proud of how you pursue excellence in your lives. The Cowgirls are my inspiration. I admire every one of you. I hope we will continue a lifetime relationship. Thank you for writing our story!”

When you start listing his accolades, they are too numerous to fathom.

His team has won 19 straight American Southwest Conference titles and he won 20 ASC titles in his 22 seasons at the helm. He led the Cowgirls to the NCAA Tournament on 20 occasions and won the NCAA title in 2010. His teams went to 10 NCAA Sweet 16s and the Cowgirls made a return trip to the NCAA Final Four in 2017.

On four separate occasions he led the Cowgirls to a win over the No. 1 ranked team in the nation. He was never afraid to schedule up and his teams played 27 teams that advanced to the Final Eight of the NCAA Tournament in that particular season.

Wood was the national coach of the year in 2010 and 2020. He was the seven-time ASC coach of the year and seven-team West region coach of the year. He coached 21 players to All-American honors in his career.

He coached 33 conference players of the year (either offensive or defensive). He also coached 28 Academic and/or Scholar All-Americans. HSU three straight CoSIDA National Academic Athletes of the Year by three different players. It was the first and only time in the history of the Academic Program that happened for any sport.

No recap of his legacy would be appropriate without mentioning “The Streak”. From Sept 4, 2000 to Oct. 18, 2014, HSU went an NCAA record 171-straight games without a loss in American Southwest Conference play. The Cowgirls outscored their opponents 1,047-30 during the run.

A national search for Wood’s replacement is under way.