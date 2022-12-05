The Albany Lions are one of two Big Country teams still alive and kicking as we head into the 11-man state semfinals.

The Lions got to the fifth round by dominating Collinsville in the regional final with 650 yards and 65 points.

Albany is rolling on offense and defense, and head coach Denney Faith, who has led the Lions to nine appearances in the semifinals, wants his kids to appreciate what’s happening.

Faith said, “The offensive line did a great job of blocking, and as long as those guys can keep running hard, we feel like we are as good as anyone in our division. Enjoy it. Don’t take it for granted. Enjoy it. There’s a lot of teams in the state of Texas that wish they were still playing football that aren’t, so don’t take it for granted. This doesn’t happen every year. When you have a chance to enjoy it, enjoy it! Be thankful that you are doing it.”

A win by Albany this week moves Fith into a tie for fifth place all-time in the state of Texas with 343 wins.

He holds the record for most wins at one school.

Albany plays New Home on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Sweetwater