ETBU Selected to Claim Women’s Basketball Title; HSU picked 3rd

RICHARDSON, Texas – East Texas Baptist has been picked to win the 2021-22 American Southwest Conference women’s basketball title, following a vote of the league’s head coaches and directors of sports information, the ASC office announced Wednesday.

East Texas Baptist (25-1, 15-0 ASC) received 233 points and 17 of 22 first-place votes to lead the league. The Tigers, who are ranked No. 2 in the D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25, lone loss came in the ASC Championship Finals last year.

UT Dallas (14-3, 9-2 ASC) was selected as the runners-up with 207 points and three first place votes. The Comets advanced to the ASC Championship Semifinals a year ago but bowed out do to CoVID.

2021 West Division champion Hardin-Simmons (16-5, 11-3 ASC) were picked third with 206 points and one first place vote. They were followed by defending ASC champion Mary Hardin-Baylor (13-8, 7-7 ASC).

Rounding out the poll are LeTourneau (12-6, 8-4 ASC); Sul Ross State (10-14, 7-5 ASC); Howard Payne (10-7, 6-3 ASC); Concordia Texas (2-8, 2-8 ASC); Belhaven (6-12, 3-9 ASC); McMurry (2-16, 2-12 ASC); and Ozarks (1-14, 1-14 ASC).

The 2021-22 ASC Women’s Basketball Watch List is composed of 32 players nominated by the head coaches and features all two all-conference selections from last season, 18 all-division recipients and six individual award winners.

The 2021-22 season marks the 26th in league history. Regular season play begins Friday, November 5.

The three-day, eight-team, single-elimination conference tournament is slated for February 24-26 at the site of the No. 1 seed. An automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Championship will be on the line.

Wilson is the official basketball of the American Southwest Conference and its 11 members.