The Eula Pirates are headed to the regional tournament in Class A basketball for the fourth year in a row.

Eula topped the Richland Springs Coyotes, 46-41, in Coleman on Tuesday night. They take on defending state champion Slidell in the regional semifinals on Friday in Mansfield.

In Region II, the Hermleigh Cardinals best season in over 100 years comes to an end.

Paducah topped the Cardinals by the final of 66-29 to advance to this weekend’s regional tournament at McMurry.