Eula and Hermleigh are the last teams standing from the Big Country

The boys basketball playoffs continue on Tuesday night.

The Hermleigh Cardinals and the Eula Pirates are the final teams from the Big Country still alive and kicking.

The Cardinals entered the playoffs without a playoff victory since 1917. Now, they’ve strung together a pair of wins, and they are in the regional quarterfinals. Hermleigh takes on seventh-ranked Paducah on Tuesday night at McMurry at 6 p.m.

The Eula Pirates are looking for their fourth straight appearance in the regional tournament. The Pirates earned a bye in the first round by winning the district title and opened the playoffs last week with a 58-23 victory over May for the Area championship. Ninth-ranked Eula takes on Richland Springs on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. in Coleman.

Boys Class A Regional Quarterfinals

Hermleigh vs. 7)Paducah

March 3- 6 p.m. – McMurry(Abilene / Kimbrell Arena)

9)Eula vs. Richland Springs

March 3- 6:30 p.m. – Coleman