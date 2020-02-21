Eula boys and girls basketball keep winning tradition alive

Making the playoffs, being ranked in the class A Texas rankings, being undefeated in district play.

These are just a few of the things the Eula boys and girls basketball teams have been able to accomplish this year.

While those are excellent goals to achieve in a season, it’s also been something both teams are kind of used to as both have been historically great.

Head boys coach Josh Fostel and girls coach Jamie Masonheimer said they’re happy to keep the tradition alive.

Head coach Josh Fostel said, “It’s good, these guys have pretty high expectations, so they’re kind of where they expected themselves to be and so now, it becomes trying to get into that third phase of our season and trying to get to the level we understand we’re gonna have to play to win in the playoffs.”

Head Coach Jamie Masonheimer said, “I think our team can’t wait to get on the floor. We’ve had a couple of girls that have been nursing some injuries and they’re trying to come back and they’re really looking forward to it. We’re just ready to get this thing started and rolling.”

The Eula players themselves realize how much they accomplished during the year and how great they can really be. Both teams are proud of their regular season and ready to make a run in the playoffs.

David Phillips said, “It’s amazing, we lost a lot of seniors so we weren’t sure coming into the season where we’d be at, but we’re right at the same spot from what it looks like right now, so it feels great.”

Chloe Cavitt said, “Right now honestly I think we feel really good, I think our strengths are that we’re really close together. We have a lot of teamwork and we like to work together, so it just kind of flows.”

The boys are on a bye this week and the girls face Cherokee on Friday.