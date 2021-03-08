Eula continues to play for long time scorebook keeper Mary Mosley headed into semifinal

The Eula Pirates edged out the Westbrook Wildcats Saturday evening 52-51 to move on to the state semifinals for the first time since 2011. There’s no question it’s been a special season for head coach Josh Fostel and his squad.

Josh Fostel said, “We had injuries and had sickness and we were replacing a lot of people from last year so, the fact that these guys have pushed through all that adversity and have got to this point for the fifth time in school history to the state tournament, it’s just really gratifying to watch.”

The long time scorebook keeper for Eula Mary Mosley had the gymnasium named after her but this last year she passed away due to Covid-19. The team this year decided to dedicate this season to her and they picked a great season to dedicate.

Dakota Boles said, “I feel like she’s been here with us during these playoffs and she’s helped us win two games back-to-back by one point, she’s definitely here watching us, it feels special for sure.”

Carson Sharp “I think it’s awesome. She deserves it. I wish she could have been here to see it, she’s always here to support us every single game. She loved it more than anybody else, so I’m proud we could do this for her.”

Fostel said, “We like to believe she’s here with us and when we get in these close games, when we need a little bit of luck or a break she’s helping us out and it’s funny how that’s worked out.”