Eula falls to Texline in state semifinals, 58-56

The Eula Pirates comeback against Texline came up short on Tuesday night. The Pirates season comes to an end with a 58-56 loss to the Tornadoes.

Texline led the way for most of the game tonight in Denver City.

The Tornadoes started the game with a 10-8 lead after the first quarter.

That lead was extended with Texline outscoring Eula in the 14-11 in the second quarter. The Tornadoes went to the break with a 24-19 lead over the Pirates.

Eula cut into that lead by the end of the third quarter by one point. The Pirates won that quarter 14-13, however, Texline was still in front 37-33 heading to the final frame.

The game got really interesting in the fourth quarter. Eula got as close as one point with Texline leading 55-54 with just over a minute to go in the game. Texline was able to pull away in the final minute to pick up the win over the Pirates, 58-56.

Texline advances to the state championship game in San Antonio on Friday at 10 a.m.

Eula’s best season since the won the state championship in 2011 comes to and end. The Pirates finish things with a 21-10 record.