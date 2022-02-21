The Eula Lady Pirates are just one win from advancing to the regional tournament.

It wasn’t easy for them in the area round, though.

Head coach Josh Fostel’s team struggled to get past Eula, but they did.

Like every other team, the Lady Pirates say they need to play better to stay alive from the point forward.

Avery Meers said, “I think we’re all ready. We’re definitely gonna have to work on containing ourselves. And during the hard times, work on working under pressure and know that this is what we’re been working for all year. So it’s time to go for it. “

Josh Fostel said, “Well we’re gonna have to play a lot better. So, to even have a chance next game, Hermleigh is one of the top teams in the region, probably one of the favorites to win the region. So, we get them next. So, they do so many things well so we’re gonna have to play better.”

The Pirates face state-ranked Hermleigh in the regional quarterfinals at Wylie on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Eula is 24-10.

Hermleigh is 27-8.