Eula Pirates overcome to advance to regional final

The Eula boys are back in familiar territory, the regional final in the Class A Playoffs.

The Pirates ran through a gambit of good programs, and teams that were ranked higher than they are to get to this point.

COVID-19 wrecked havoc on this team early, but they are healthy now and well prepared for this regional final.

Junior guard Joseph Click says “We had a really rough start. We had a bunch of injuries, a bunch of people out for COVID, but we really came together as a team and started playing really well together.”

“It’s amazing, especially coming in as a freshman, just seeing what we can do in the future and even what we can do this year,” said Freshman guard Clayton Gray.

Head Coach Josh Fostel added, “I feel like these guys are ready for it just because of the success we’ve had in the past, and they’ve watched other teams play in the regional final, and even some of them have watched teams play at state. So this is something that’s in their plans, and their goals every year. So, you hope when we get here that we’re ready for the moment.”

The 15th ranked Pirates continue the playoffs Saturday night at Angelo State, against 14th ranked Westbrook.