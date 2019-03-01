Eula ready for tough test in Slidell Video

February 28th, 2019 - The Eula Pirates are the only boys team from the area still alive in the UIL Playoffs.

Head coach Josh Fostel's Pirates are less than 24 hours from playing in the Region 3-Class A Tournament over in Mansfield.

It's been a great season, but it's about to get serious on Friday night.

6th ranked Slidell is next, and the Greyhounds are the best Class A team the Pirates played this season.

Matthew Booth said, "We're all pretty excited, being the third year being here in a row, we've lost, the first year we lost in the semifinal, we lost in the final last year, we're working for state this year and we don't really think too much about it, we just want to get there."

David Phillips said, "We expected to be here, we knew we had the talent, we knew we would have to work for it and we did, we worked really hard, we're just excited. We're ready."

Booth said, "We're expecting athletes, pressing teams, I mean we've played teams like them before so I think we;ll be able to handle it."

The Pirates and Slidell meet in Mansfield tomorrow night at 5. Eula is 29-6 this season. Slidell is 29-8.