The Eula Pirates take on the Hermleigh Cardinals in the third round.

The winner gets to go to the regional tournament.

Eula is led on the court by senior Joseph Click.

Click is the only senior on the Pirates roster.

He’s the leading scorer and hit six threes in the second round, and the Pirates go where he leads.

Shae Sanford said, “Joseph’s a great young man, he’s the heart and soul of this team and really this athletic program.”

Clayton Gray said, “It’s an honor, you wanna put it all out there for him. Make sure we can make his last season last as long as we can.”

Joseph Click said, “Yes ma’am it’s awesome. All the work that I’ve put into it and all the time and hours put into the gym. It’s pretty cool seeing it all come together especially with these guys. I love these guys, I love playing with them and getting to succeed with them is really fun.”

The winner of the Eula/Hermleigh game at McMurry goes to the regional tournament in Snyder.